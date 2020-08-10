Metallica’s first 2020 live show comes to Newberg drive-in

James Hetfield (L) and Kirk Hammett of Metallica in 2013 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Encore Drive-In Nights, a showcase featuring live concerts at drive-in theaters, just got a little heavier.

The legendary, heavy metal pioneering band Metallica will be featured in an August 29th edition of the concert series. Metallica is the first rock band to be included in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.

Oregonians will have a chance to head bang to the thundering sounds of metal glory at the Newberg Drive-In Theater.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on August 12 exclusively for Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club and general on-sale will begin on August 14. Every ticket purchase will also include four digital downloads of Metallica’s long-awaited S&M2 album.

Metallica’s last live performance in Oregon was on December 5, 2018 at the Moda Center.

The concert marks the band’s first show in nearly a year.

For ticket information, head to Ticketmaster.