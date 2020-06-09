More than two dozen Oregon campgrounds reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Parks and Recreation reopened 27 coastal, valley, Gorge and other state park campgrounds Tuesday.

Though the more than two dozen sites will be available for public use, many COVID-19 precautions and social distancing measures will remain in place. For instance, cabin and yurt camping has not yet been cleared by state officials, and walk-up reservations are still prohibited.

RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground opening Tuesday will still be honored, according to Parks and Recreation.

Additional campgrounds may begin to reopen later this summer — some reopening on a first-come, first-served basis as staff and funding are available. Because of lost revenue caused by the pandemic, Parks and Recreation has been forced to operate with about half of its typical staff since mid-March.

For a list and map of what is available, visit the Oregon State Parks page.