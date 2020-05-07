Live Now
Oregon Lottery permanently lays off 60, furloughs 290

Oregon

13% of the workforce is being cut

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Lottery announced Thursday they are permanently cutting 60 positions, or 13% of the workforce.

They are also furloughing 290 positions for 30 days or longer. Remaining staff and the Executive Team have a three-month salary reduction.

They said the layoffs will save about $7.4 million. They said the cuts were necessary due to “the immediate reduction in cashflow and a projected long-term contraction of the retail market.”

“Today is a hard day, but these reductions will help ensure Lottery continues to deliver needed dollars to Oregon now and in the long run. That’s little consolation to the employees negatively impacted, however, and my heart goes out to each and every one,” Lottery Director Barry Pack said in a statement.

