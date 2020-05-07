Oregon rivers dangerously cold despite warm weather

Body can go into shock in cold water

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rivers around the state are still dangerously cold even though temperatures are beginning to warm up.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that river temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, which can cause the body to go into shock.

The weekend forecast calls for 80 degree days, with many Oregonians expected to head outdoors.

“Cold water shock can immediately impact a person’s ability to move, breathe and swim,” a release about the danger said. Water is also moving fast right now as snow is melting from the mountains.

Here are the approximate river temperatures released from the sheriff’s office:

Willamette River at Portland: 57 degrees

Clackamas River at Oregon City: 52 degrees

Sandy River at Bull Run: 45 degrees

Columbia River at Vancouver: 55 degrees

The Sheriff’s Office said two paddlers have drowned since April 15 and neither were wearing life jackets. They urged people to be cautious while outdoors this weekend.