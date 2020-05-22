Oregon Supreme Court to hear arguments in suit against Brown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten Oregon churches are suing Governor Kate Brown, saying her stay-home order violates their religious freedom to worship.

By Friday, the churches in the lawsuit and the governor’s legal team have to submit arguments to the Oregon Supreme Court. The high court had temporarily blocked a lower court judge’s decision that would voided the governor’s emergency stay-home order.

The high court put a stay on a ruling by a Baker County judge that voided Brown’s emergency stay-home order during the pandemic.

Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff ruled Brown erred by not seeking the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit. The Supreme Court’s ruling stays Shirtcliff’s decision pending review by all the high court justices.

Kevin Mannix of Common Sense Oregon is the the attorney representing the Elkhorn Baptist Church in the suit.

“We’re not saying Oregonians should be foolish about the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mannix. “It depends on where you are and you should be responsible in that context.”

He says the lawsuit is not about ignoring health and safety guidelines — it’s about checking the governor’s power and allowing people to work or attend church in unaffected rural counties.

