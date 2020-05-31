Protests in Salem, Eugene spur curfews in each

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests honoring George Floyd in Salem and Eugene turned violent Saturday, marking the second consecutive night of demonstrations in both cities.

In Salem, what started as a peaceful protest in the early evening hours took a violent turn around 11 p.m. after people in crowds began throwing things at police officers near the intersection of Church Street NE and Court Street NE, according to the Statesman Journal. Officers broke up the crowd and used tear gas after several explosive devices and hard objects were thrown.

As of midnight, no arrests had been made and no injuries had been reported.

Downtown Eugene vandalized, looted by rioters

Wheeler extends curfew, addresses 2nd night of protests

Like Portland, Salem instituted a citywide curfew as an attempt to curb as much unrest as possible. The restriction prohibits travel on any public street, sidewalk or public place expect for emergency situations.

In Eugene, where a curfew was also put in place, the night began with smaller groups walking through the downtown area carrying signs and wearing masks. Around 10 p.m., however, some groups began to block traffic and engage in various types of criminal behavior, according to Eugene Police.

A group of about 20 people gathered in front of a fire station near West 13th Avenue and Willamette Street and lit a torch that allegedly caught the station’s flag on fire. The group moved around and grew to about 35 people before multiple arrests were made around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.