Rep. Bonamici: Acquittal sets ‘dangerous precedent’

"History will judge the Senate for failing to uphold its Constitutional duty"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici criticized the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump Wednesday saying too many members of the body “failed to put country before party.”

In a release issued shortly following the acquittal, Bonamici questioned why the Senate did not call any witnesses despite “new evidence coming to light since the House impeachment proceeding.”

“Acquitting Trump without a fair trial sets a dangerous precedent for current and future Presidents to exploit,” she said. “History will judge the Senate for failing to uphold its Constitutional duty to provide checks and balances.”

The Senate voted to acquit President Trump Wednesday on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Forty-seven of the 48 senators who voted Trump was guilty of abuse of power were Democrats or Independents. The lone Republican to vote “guilty” was Utah’s Mitt Romney.

In the vote on the second article of obstruction of Congress, 47 senators found the president guilty, versus 53 who voted not guilty, with Romney returning to the Republican fold.