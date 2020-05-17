Live Now
Plane crashes in Cascade Locks, 2 aboard swim to shore

Oregon

2 people taken to hospital but injuries do not appear serious

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people escaped serious injury when a small plane they were in crashed into the Columbia River in Cascade Locks, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 911 call reported the crash around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, officials said. Both people aboard were able to swim to shore and both were taken to the hospital. However, authorities said their injuries are not considered serious.

A witness told investigators the plane was trying to land at Cascade Locks airport but it appeared the landing gear was not down. The plane went up again but the engine cut out and the plane skimmed across the water, officials told KOIN 6 News.

The plane sank.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

