Texas man dies in motorcycle crash near Echo, Ore.

Oregon

Cause of crash remains under investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist riding near Echo, Oregon died Friday following a crash.

Raymond Michael Rone, of Flower Mound Texas, crashed on Reith Road near Ramos Lane around 5 p.m. A caller reported seeing Rone, 69, pinned under the bike while driving by the scene.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said no other people were injured or involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

