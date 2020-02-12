Washington may soon join Oregon in legalizing sports betting

The issue still needs to pass the Senate and land a signature by Gov. Inslee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state’s House appropriations committee has approved a bill allowing tribal casinos to accept sports betting.

The committee voted 25-7 on Tuesday to send HB 2638 to the full House for a vote before the current legislative session ends on March 13, according to the Seattle Times. If approved by the house, the issue would still need to pass the Senate and be signed by Governor Jay Inslee.

HB 2638’s success in the committee marks the most progress any piece of sports-gambling legislation has made in Washington state.

Floor votes in both branches of the Legislature require a 60% majority to pass gambling-expansion laws.

Incidentally, sports betting in Oregon is slated to expand in 2020 with at least two tribal casinos expecting to add it, according to OPB. The Oregon Lottery will also be a rolling out betting kiosks at bars and retailers this year.