Thousands flock to Mt. Hood on bluebird day

All 6 chairlifts are open

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the lull between the holidays and the new year, local residents and visitors alike hit the slopes at Mt. Hood Meadows this weekend.

With clear skies, the ski resort had all six of its chairlifts open, boasting access to all the way up to 7,300 feet on the mountain. Thousands of skiers and snowboards were out enjoying the bluebird day.

  Peak of Mt. Hood. December 28, 2019 (Courtesy Mt. Hood Meadows)
  Skiers and snowboarders enjoy a bluebird day at Mt. Hood Meadows. December 28, 2019 (Courtesy Mt. Hood Meadows)
  • Skiers and snowboarders enjoy a bluebird day at Mt. Hood Meadows. December 28, 2019 (Courtesy Mt. Hood Meadows)
  • A skier jumps of a ridge on a Mt. Hood slop. December 28, 2019 (Courtesy Mt. Hood Meadows)

For folks looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, Mt. Hood Meadows will be hosting a special New Year’s Eve celebration. Lifts will run until midnight. There will also be a buffet and a fireworks show to ring in the new decade.

