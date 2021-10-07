There’s Plenty to See and Do in The Dalles

Play Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is a great first stop on your trip to The Dalles. With 300 days of sunshine each year, The Dalles is known for its bountiful agricultural products such as world-renowned cherries, grapes, and wheat. Whether you like cycling, hiking, fishing, history, great views or great meals, The Dalles has something to offer. The area served as a center of Native American trade for 10,000 years and is rich with Oregon Trail and Lewis and Clark history. Plus, it only gets 14.41 inches of rain a year — perfect for outdoor adventures. Visit ExploreTheDalles.com for more information. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories