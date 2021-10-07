There’s Plenty to See and Do in The Dalles

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is a great first stop on your trip to The Dalles. With 300 days of sunshine each year, The Dalles is known for its bountiful agricultural products such as world-renowned cherries, grapes, and wheat. Whether you like cycling, hiking, fishing, history, great views or great meals, The Dalles has something to offer. The area served as a center of Native American trade for 10,000 years and is rich with Oregon Trail and Lewis and Clark history. Plus, it only gets 14.41 inches of rain a year — perfect for outdoor adventures. Visit ExploreTheDalles.com for more information.