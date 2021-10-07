Visit the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum in The Dalles highlights local history and 10,000 years of culture through its museum exhibits, raptor program, and films. Learn about the Columbia Gorge’s geology and ecology, Native American culture, and history — from today, back to the days of the gold rush and Lewis and Clark, and beginning with the Ice Age Floods. Understand how the early pioneers on the Oregon Trail traveled and then later used this area as the Columbia River Highway. With 54 aces of trails and 90 species of native plants, there’s plenty to explore inside and outside. And special events are always welcome. Book your wedding here and enjoy sweeping views of the rolling Klickitat Hills and the Columbia River. Visit GorgeDiscovery.org for more information to plan your visit.