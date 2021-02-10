🎙️ Your Weather: Major winter storm

Chances for snow and freezing rain will last through the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The forecast models are coming together and one thing is certain: Severe winter weather is on the way to the Portland Metro area. We’re talking bitter cold, several inches of snow in places and the real potential for freezing rain and ice.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are back with another Your Weather podcast, breaking down the when, where and just how much.

So, before the temperature drops, the moisture falls and the roads get bad, listen to the podcast below or download and listen on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.