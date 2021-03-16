🎙️Beyond the Headlines: Beachie Creek Blame Game

TOPSHOT – The melted sign of the Oak Park Motel destroyed by the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire is seen in Gates, east of Salem, Oregon on September 13, 2020. – The wildfire caused the evacuation of 40,000 residents, killing four people and five are still missing (Photo by Rob SCHUMACHER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ROB SCHUMACHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roughly six months after it roared to life and blackened the Santiam Canyon, there are still lingering questions about what, exactly, led to the Beachie Creek firestorm.

The fire was first reported August 16, 2020. But, it is the historic windstorm on September 7 that turned it into a monster that destroyed 470 homes, burned more than 190,000 acres and claimed the lives of at least five people.

Last week, two lawsuits seeking $1.5 billion were filed on behalf of more than 100 people who lost homes, property, and businesses thanks to the fire.

Today, attorney Chris Dore stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to explain the lawsuits that accuse Pacific Power of ignoring weather forecasts and directly contributing to the severity of the fire.

You’ll also hear from Rickey Thomas who, along with his wife, barely escaped the wall of fire that destroyed their dream home.

