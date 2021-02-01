🎙️Beyond the Headlines: New rules for drugs in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last November, Oregon voters approved Measure 110 by a wide margin. Fast forward to February 1, and the state now has the most liberal drug laws in the country.

In this week’s episode of Beyond the Headlines on the KOIN Podcast Network, KOIN digital reporter Hannah Ray Lambert breaks down why the lenient regulations found a home in Oregon, what concerns law enforcement and how, ultimately, success and failure of the new laws will be measured.

Listen to the podcast below or download from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.