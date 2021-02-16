🎙️Beyond the Headlines: One year of disease

What will the second year in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic look like?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For most of us, one year ago right now, things were pretty normal. Then, just a few weeks later, they weren’t.

In the first part of the KOIN Podcast Network’s look back at a full year of covering the coronavirus pandemic features and interview with Dr. Donna Hansel. She is the chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at OHSU.

Dr. Hansel explains the biggest discoveries in the battle so far and what she hopes the second year in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will bring.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.