🎙️Beyond the Headlines: The case of the missing flu

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the midst of the more than 28 million coronavirus cases and in excess of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, something is missing. The flu.

Dr. William Messer from Oregon Health and Sciences University is here to explain the massive drop in seasonal flu numbers and how it coincides with the coronavirus pandemic.

He joins the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about the effect of masks and social distancing, dominant virus theory and what all means for the flu seasons in the near future.

