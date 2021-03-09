🎙️Beyond the Headlines: The economic rebound after the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You don’t have to look very hard to see the signs of the damage done to the economy courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants are closed. Stores are shuttered. Applications for unemployment assistance routinely set and routinely broke records throughout 2020.

Now, as some signs point toward an economic recovery, two experts join the KOIN Podcast Network for a discussion on what a bounce back will look like and the potential pitfalls that could derail any rebound.

