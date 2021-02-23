🎙️Beyond the Headlines: Vaccine seminal moment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If 225 years of vaccine science saved millions of lives, what did the last 12 months, or so, do?
The race to develop vaccines for COVID-19 using MRNA technology has revolutionized the way vaccines are developed, tested, and implemented.
OHSU professor Dr. Mark Slifka returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to explain the science behind MRNA vaccine tech and what it means for the future of the fight against all diseases.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
