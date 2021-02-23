🎙️Beyond the Headlines: Vaccine seminal moment

Laboratory technicians work at Valneva headquarters in Saint-Herblain, western France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. French pharmaceutical startup Valneva had big news in September: a government contract for 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. The buyer? The United Kingdom — not the European Union, as might be expected for a company on the banks of the Loire. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

MRNA vaccine science and winning the fight against disease

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If 225 years of vaccine science saved millions of lives, what did the last 12 months, or so, do?

The race to develop vaccines for COVID-19 using MRNA technology has revolutionized the way vaccines are developed, tested, and implemented.

OHSU professor Dr. Mark Slifka returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to explain the science behind MRNA vaccine tech and what it means for the future of the fight against all diseases.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.