🎙️Your Weather: Spring-like sun and Mt. Hood avalanche control

Sunny, Spring-like week on tap in the metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy first day of Meteorological Spring! Can you feel the change in the air?

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into our very spring-like forecast for the week ahead and how our weather transitions throughout the month.

Also this week, Kelley’s exclusive interview with Rachel Leiber of Mount Hood Ski Patrol. After an incredibly snowy season across the Oregon Cascades, she details how the team analyzes and mitigates avalanche risk across the five ski areas on Mt. Hood. The team is hosting tryouts this year on March 20th.

