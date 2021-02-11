🎙️Your Weather: Timing out the storm

The next few days will be wet, cold and potentially dangerous

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) The wait is over.

What could be one of the worst winter storms to move through the Willamette Valley in more than a decade has arrived.

The east wind is blowing, the temperature is dropping, and rain is falling. Freezing rain and significant snow are expected in different parts of the Portland metro area Thursday night into Friday morning. And, that is just the start of the problems we will likely be dealing with headed into and through the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are timing out the storm in another special Your Weather podcast.

