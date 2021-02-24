🎙️Your Weather Week: February 24-March 3

KOIN Podcasts

Enjoy the sun now, rain returns late in the week

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a gorgeous round of midweek sunshine, our next storm comes barreling in to cap off the work week.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the forecast to time out the rain and potential impacts of heavy mountain snowfall through the end of the week.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss