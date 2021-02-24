🎙️Your Weather Week: February 24-March 3

Enjoy the sun now, rain returns late in the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a gorgeous round of midweek sunshine, our next storm comes barreling in to cap off the work week.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the forecast to time out the rain and potential impacts of heavy mountain snowfall through the end of the week.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.