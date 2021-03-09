🎙️Your Weather Week: March 9-15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorms, sunshine, and snow. Oh my!

This week of March is bringing in a mixed bag of weather for the Portland area.

In this week’s Your Weather podcast, KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames talk the best days to enjoy the outdoors and the chances for another round of winter weather.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

