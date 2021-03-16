🎙️Your Weather: Winter’s last week and Nora’s return to the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you heard the news? Nora the polar bear has retuned to the Oregon Zoo!

In this episode of Your Weather, we’ll hear from Amy Cutting, a zoo exhibit curator, and learn when Nora will make her debut. Also, hear how the zoo keeps a climate suitable for a giant arctic bear.

Plus, KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames analyze the week ahead to get you ready for the return of rain.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

