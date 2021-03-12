🎧 Your Weather: Inside the Ski Patrol

What does it take to join an elite team that keeps skiers safe?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every winter, thousands of people flock to Mt. Hood to hit the snow and ski down some of the best terrain across the Pacific Northwest.

But what does it take to keep those people safe?

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern chats with Rachel Leiber, of Mt. Hood Ski Patrol, about daily operations and their efforts to mitigate avalanches.

Listen to the podcast below or download from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Ski patrol is looking for passionate and skilled skiers and snowboarders to join their team for the 2021-2022 season. Tryouts for their team start on March 20, 2021. For more details, visit the Mt. Hood Ski Patrol website.

