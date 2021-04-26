🎧 Your Weather: Missing April showers

Without a lot of rain this week, we could see the driest April on record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This month might go down as the driest April ever on record.

In place of the usual, seasonal rain, could we see another 80 degree day?

Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames break down this week’s forecast and touch on our dry conditions and drought across the state.

Listen to the podcast below or download from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.