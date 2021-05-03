🎧 Your Weather: Mixed-bag week

Metro area in for a little bit of sun, chances for rain this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get the tank tops and rain jackets ready.

This week’s weather is a mixed bag of everything from 80 degree temperatures to rain showers and thunderstorms.

Plus, do you know what a pluviophile is? Well there’s a good chance you are one if you live in the Pacific Northwest.

Hear special facts, weather stats, and this week’s forecast with KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames.

