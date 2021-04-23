🎧 6 Questions: Ian Karmel

From the "mean" streets of Beaverton to the bright lights of Hollywood

Ian Karmel

Beaverton native, comedian and writer Ian Karmel. (courtesy: iankarmel)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Funny things tend to happen in college.

While studying at Portland State University, Ian Karmel decided to take an improv class. It set his life on a new course. Now, the Beaverton native is a well-known name in the world of stand-up comedy and he’s taken his talents to Hollywood where he is the head writer for the Late, Late Show with James Cordon.

For this week’s episode of 6 Questions, Karmel stops by to talk to Ian Costello (two Ian’s are better than one) about Portland, the lessons learned this past year, and why Ian Ziering and Ian Eagle aren’t that cool.

