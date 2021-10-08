🎧 6 Questions: Jannette Bloom

Writer, producer, director, actress Jannette Bloom on the set of ‘Sing to Me Sylvie’ (photo courtesy: Jannette Bloom)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Film Festival is in full swing, featuring hundreds of independent films and fresh voices. One of them was made entirely here in the Rose City.

This week, Jannette Bloom, who wrote, directed, produced, and stars in Sing to me Sylvie stops by 6 Questions to talk to KOIN 6’s Emily Burris. The two chat about how Bloom drew inspiration from parts of her life for the film’s main characters who are two musicians who took very different paths to pursue their dreams, and reconnect one weekend in Portland.

Bloom also shares how Portland played a huge role in the film’s storyline and in finding the crew that made the project a reality.

