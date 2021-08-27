🎧 6 Questions: Jelani Memory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amazing things can happen when you have difficult conversations with your kids. At least they did for Jelani Memory.

The Portland entrepreneur joins 6 Questions this week to talk about why he left a successful software company to write a book and become a force for generational change.

He chats with KOIN 6’s Emily Burris about his original book, A Kids Book About Racism, how it has grown into A Kids Company About…, and why it is important to address complicated subject matter with children.

Memory also talks about growing up black in a city not known for its diversity and what he thinks about the ongoing protests in Portland.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.