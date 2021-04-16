🎧 6 Questions: Maria Ponzi

Tracing the history and looking into the future of of Willamette Valley wines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ponzi.

One word. A family name synonymous with the explosion of the white wine industry in Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

For this week’s episode of 6 Questions Emily Burris sits down with Maria Ponzi to talk about why her parents came to Oregon, the winemaker’s lifestyle and the birth of Oregon’s white wine revolution.

The two also chat about growing up in the family business and what will come of the Ponzi brand following a huge purchase by French winemaker Bollinger.

