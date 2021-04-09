🎧 6 Questions: Mike Bennett

Mike Bennett displays his new “A to Zoo” collection in Portland, April 21, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The newest podcast to join the KOIN Podcast Network officially debuts with a colorful splash.

The first guest for 6 Questions is Portland-based artist and illustrator Mike Bennett.

Co-host Emily Burris chats with him about why he started making giant cartoon characters out of wood, who influenced his style in the biggest way, going viral and if being internet famous is better than local notoriety.

The two also chat about trials and transitions of moving from the 9-5 working world into a full-time job as a creator, his advice for others who want to follow their passion and the next huge project on his agenda.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.