🎧 6 Questions: Sara Hauman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The bright lights and sharp knives of Top Chef have arrived in Portland.

This week, local chef Sara Hauman joins 6 Questions to talk about her affection for little fishes, the importance of work-life balance, and cooking at home.

She and Emily Burris also spend some time chatting about working in Spain, the most intense judge on Top Chef and who has the best french fries in Portland.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.