🎧 6 Questions: Terry Currier

Frontman at Portland's iconic record store talks vinyl, concerts and feuding with country music royalty

Music Millennium owner and founder of the phrase ‘Keep Portland Weird,’ Terry Currier. May 05, 2021 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you want to be happy in life, find yourself someone who loves you like Terry Currier loves music.

This week on 6 Questions, Terry joins KOIN 6’s Emily Burris from his office at Portland’s iconic record store, Music Millennium, to talk to about the birth of his lifelong love affair with music, his first job at a record store, why vinyl is better, and saving independent record stores.

Currier also shares the roots of his feud with Garth Brooks, how it led to barbecues up and down the West coast, and if he thinks they will ever bury the hatchet.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.

