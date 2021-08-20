🎧 6 Questions: Vitaly Paley

Chef Vitaly Paley of The Crown in Portland, May 15, 2020 (KOIN)

Chef: Farm-to-table might be a movement, but it is a lifestyle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re tracing the somewhat recent history of the culinary revolution in the Rose City, it won’t take you long to come across the name Vitaly Palay.

This week, the award-winning chef stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to chat with Ian Costello about his journey from the Soviet Union to Portland, finding inspiration in farmland, and his love for Queen.

Paley also talks about the birth of the farm-to-table movement and navigating the rough waters of the pandemic that forced him to close several of his Portland restaurants.

