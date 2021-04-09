Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Protests
Wildfires
Civic Affairs
National
Washington DC
International
Education
Environment
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Video Game News
Positive Vibes
Wednesday’s Child
Where We Live
Top Stories
Harbor of Hope’s rigid tents pop up in Portland camps
Inslee to visit Vancouver food bank, vaccination site on Friday
Foodie Friday: Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Tualatin
Video
Lifestyle expert lists heartfelt Mother’s Day gift ideas
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data
MAP: Where and how to get a COVID vaccine in the metro area
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Podcasts
Daily 6
Your Weather Podcast
Beyond the Headlines
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
Sports
NFL Draft
Athlete of the Week
Community
Giving
Dining Month
Choose Local
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Community Champions
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
6 Questions
🎧 6 Questions: Sara Hauman
🎧 6 Questions: Ian Karmel
🎧 6 Questions: Maria Ponzi
🎧 6 Questions: Mike Bennett
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Grand Ronde tribe withdraws from Willamette Falls Trust
1 injured in serious crash on I-205 near West Linn
Video: Man walks up to home in SE Portland, opens fire
Video
Extreme Risk takes effect; Brown to hold press conference
New rules for Willamette River take effect Saturday
Video