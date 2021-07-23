🎧 6 Questions: A lifelong love of space

‘It’s not very often that you get to make a hobby into a job. I am very fortunate.’

FILE – The Milky Way Galaxy. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After spending the first dozen, or so, of his life moving a lot, Jim Todd now refers to himself as an adopted Oregon.

This week, for 6 Questions, Todd stops by to talk to Emily Burris about his job as the Director of Space Science Education at OMSI.

They also chat about his hearing loss, intelligent people in Portland and intelligent life on other planets, and why Oregon is so great for stargazing.

Plus, why it’s time to have a serious discussion about preserving the night sky.

