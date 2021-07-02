6 Questions: Cheese Please

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest season of Bravo’s Top Chef has come and gone after shining a huge spotlight on Portland and the surrounding area.

Not only did two local chefs compete for the crown, this season of the hit show focused on the culinary and agricultural diversity of the Pacific Northwest, including a field trip to the coast and a visit to the Tillamook Creamery.

For this week’s 6 Questions, Emily had a chance to catch up with Tillamook Executive Chef Josh Archibald.

They chatted about his journey, what’s next for Tillamook and why a visit from Top Chef was a big win for their brand.

Plus, a discussion about favorite cheeses, favorite ice cream flavors and why the curd is the king.