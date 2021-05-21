🎧 6 Questions: Debra Porta

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Debra Porta may be reluctant to call herself a hero, but she understands what it takes to help lead a movement.
This week, Porta stops by 6 Questions to talk about her role as the Executive Director of Pride Northwest and the upcoming Portland Pride celebration that has been more than a year in the making. She also talks to Emily Burris about her journey from Texas to Portland, coming out, how you can be a better ally, and what it takes to be a hero.
