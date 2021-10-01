🎧 6 Questions: Emily Powell

'I am a bit of an idealist, when it comes to books.'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What is it about fall weather that makes a lot of us want to curl up on the couch with a good book and just read?

This week, 6 Questions returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to talk to Powell’s Books owner and president Emily Powell.

She talks to Executive Producer Ian Costello about growing up in Portland, her life-long love affair with the written word, and the best place in Portland to sit and read. Plus, she details one of the strangest things that has ever happened in the downtown Portland store.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.