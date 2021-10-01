🎧 6 Questions: Emily Powell

6 Questions

'I am a bit of an idealist, when it comes to books.'

by: Ian Costello,

Posted: / Updated:

Powell’s Books owner and president Emily Powell (Photo by Alisha Jucevic)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What is it about fall weather that makes a lot of us want to curl up on the couch with a good book and just read?

This week, 6 Questions returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to talk to Powell’s Books owner and president Emily Powell.

She talks to Executive Producer Ian Costello about growing up in Portland, her life-long love affair with the written word, and the best place in Portland to sit and read. Plus, she details one of the strangest things that has ever happened in the downtown Portland store.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcastsGooglePlaySpotifyiHeartRadioStitcher, or Podbean.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories