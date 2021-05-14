🎧 6 Questions: Gabriel Pascuzzi

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can get a lot of perspective on the Portland food scene from a Portland native chef, currently competing on Top Chef Portland.
This week, in our second sit-down interview with a Portland-based chef who is appearing on the hit reality show, we talk to Gabriel Pascuzzi. In the past few years he has brought to restaurants, Mama Bird and Stacked Sandwiches, from conception to reality and will open a third new eatery soon.
He talks to the KOIN Podcast Network about some of what he sees as misconceptions about the Portland restaurant culture, how he wound up on Top Chef, and his must-have snack for long road trips.
Listen to the podcast below or download from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.
