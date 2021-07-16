🎧 6 Questions: He who raps with cats

6 Questions

Viral star talks Netflix shows, cats, and being yourself

Posted:
parking kitty moshow courtesy 09122017_517995

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even in a city known for strange and different, iAmMoshow stands out.

Since moving from Maryland to Portland, Moshow has gone from computer coder to a viral sensation who writes books and cuts hip-hop records.

For this week’s 6 Questions, the well-known Cat Rapper is here to talk to Emily Burris about discovering his love for cats, becoming internet famous, and how being different is better.

And, on the heels of his appearance in the Netflix series Cat People, Moshow talks about getting the phone call from producers and how he felt to be a part of the show.

