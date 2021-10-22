🎧 6 Questions: Interview with a witch

Celebrate the arrival of Halloween with a conversation with a Portland witch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What better way to celebrate Halloween and the arrival of Spooky Season than by talking to a real witch.

This week, KOIN 6 News Anchor Emily Burris sits down with Erica Fortner.

Not only is she a practicing witch, Fortner operates Queen Meb, a unique shop for witches and witchcraft in Northeast Portland.

She stops by to chat with Emily about witchcraft, tarot, and the many ways in which witches are very misunderstood.

Plus, the two also talk about why Portland seems to be a welcoming home for people who practice a variety of alternative religions.

