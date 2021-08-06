🎧 6 Questions: Jokes, sex, and helping people

Comedian, stripper, and social advocate Wendy Weiss stops by the show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Among many things, Portland has a reputation for its clubs. Comedy clubs and strip clubs.

For this week’s 6 Questions, we talk to a local woman who frequents stages at both.

Wendy Weiss is a comedian and exotic dancer. She’s also a certified drug and alcohol counselor who works as an advocate at the local nonprofit New Avenues for Youth.

She talks with Emily Burris about making people laugh, the sex trade, and her work to protect young women in the sex trade.

Plus, Weiss explains why the Rose City’s strip clubs are one of a kind, and how she’s breaking down barriers and stereotypes.

This podcast contains adult themes and mature subject matter. Listener discretion is advised.

