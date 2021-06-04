🎧 6 Questions: Katie Poppe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From hip ramen, to little burgers to gourmet donuts, Katie Poppe has been at the forefront of food in Portland.
She joins the KOIN Podcast Network to talk to Emily Burris about her journey to the Rose City, finding success, and the reimagining required to get through the last year and the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.
Plus, the two discuss donut tours in Portland and where Poppe finds comfort in food.
