🎧 6 Questions: Ken Boddie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ken Boddie may be one of the most well-known and most-respected journalists in Portland. His career spans some of the biggest news stories in the region, over the last four decades.

He joins Executive Producer Ian Costello on 6 Questions this week to take a trip through his personal timeline.

Boddie shares stories of growing up and going to an Ivy League college and how that, eventually, landed him in an anchor chair at KOIN 6 News.

He also explains why he spent some time in Trinidad, why it can be stressful to be black in Portland, and who is the best player to ever wear a Portland Trail Blazers uniform.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.