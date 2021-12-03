🎧 6 Questions: Ken Boddie

6 Questions

Respected TV journalist shares his thoughts on Portland, protests, and providing perspective

Posted: / Updated:
ken boddie 1_446160

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ken Boddie may be one of the most well-known and most-respected journalists in Portland. His career spans some of the biggest news stories in the region, over the last four decades.

He joins Executive Producer Ian Costello on 6 Questions this week to take a trip through his personal timeline.

Boddie shares stories of growing up and going to an Ivy League college and how that, eventually, landed him in an anchor chair at KOIN 6 News.

He also explains why he spent some time in Trinidad, why it can be stressful to be black in Portland, and who is the best player to ever wear a Portland Trail Blazers uniform.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcastsGooglePlaySpotifyiHeartRadioStitcher, or Podbean.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories