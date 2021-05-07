🎧 6 Questions: Mark Parsons

Thorns Head Coach: If someone needs help, Portland's gonna be there for you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not an old saying, or even a saying at all. But, if you want to know how to fall in love with Portland, just ask an Englishman.

This week, Mark Parsons, the head coach of the Portland Thorns, stops by the KOIN Podcast Network. He’s here to chat about his journey to the United States and the phone call that brought him to Portland.

Parsons also explains why he loves the Rose City so much and what it means to his daughter to see more than 20,000 Thorns fans at Providence Park.

Plus, be sure to catch the Thorns take on Gotham F.C. in the NWSL Challenge Cup Championship on KOIN 6, Saturday at 10am.