🎧 6 Questions: Next Adventure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Combine a life-long friendship, a love for the outdoors, and a desire to help people get outside and you get one of Portland’s most recognizable buisnesses.

When Deek Heykamp and Bryan Knudson turned their friendship into Next Adventure in SE Portland in 1997, they were hoping to bring in $100 on their first day. They tripled that. The rest, as they say, is history.

For 6 Questions this week, Ian Costello talks to Knudson and Heykamp about how they became friends, their adventures along the way and their desire to continue to be part of the Portland story.