🎧 6 Questions: Poison Waters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kevin Cook recalls feeling different during his high school days in Portland. Fast forward three decades and Cook, now much better known as the iconic drag queen Poison Waters, stands tall in the Portland spotlight dedicating her life to helping those who need it.
This week on 6 Questions Poison talks to Emily Burris about discovering her drag lifestyle, the many ways she reaches out to the greater Portland community, and the good-smelling story behind her name.
The two also chat about Pride Northwest and all of the events Poison is participating in during Pride Month.
